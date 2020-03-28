‘PM CARES Fund’ set up to deal with emergencies like COVID-19

New Delhi, March 28, 2020

A dedicated national fund under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund) has been set up to deal with any kind of emergency or distress situation like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister is the Chairman of this trust and its Members include the Defence Minister, the Home Minister and the Finance Minister.

"The pandemic of COVID-19 has engulfed the entire world and has posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of people worldwide. In India too, the spread of coronavirus has been alarming and is posing severe health and economic ramifications for the country," an official press release said.

"The Prime Minister’s office has been receiving spontaneous and innumerable requests for making generous donations to support the government in the wake of this emergency.

"Distress situations, whether natural or otherwise, demand expeditious and collective action for alleviating the suffering of those affected, mitigation/control of damage to infrastructure and capacities etc. Therefore, building capacities for quick emergency response and effective community resilience has to be done in tandem with infrastructure and institutional capacity reconstruction/enhancement," it said.

"Use of new technology and advance research findings also become an inseparable element of such concerted action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always believed and shown in actions that public participation is the most effective way to mitigate any issue and this is yet another example.

"This fund will enable micro-donations as a result of which a large number of people will be able to contribute with smallest of denominations," the release said.

Citizens and organisations can go to the website pmindia.gov.in and donate to PM CARES Fund. The name of the account is PM CARES, Account Number 2121PM20202; IFSC Code : SBIN0000691; SWIFT Code : SBININBB104; State Bank of India, New Delhi Main Branch. UPI ID is pmcares@sbi

Apart from these, donations can be given through debit/credit cards, internet banking on the website pmindia.gov.in or UPI (BHIM, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PayTM, Mobikwik, etc.) RTGS/NEFT. Donations to this fund will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G).

