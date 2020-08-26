PM Awards for Excellence in Public Administration restructured

New Delhi, August 26, 2020

The Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020 has been restructured to recognise the District Collectors’ contributions in the economic development of the region under their charge.

Under the restructured scheme, the scope of the awards has been expanded to identify areas of overall outcome-oriented performance in the districts across sectors. The contribution of District Collectors would be recognized for implementation of Inclusive Credit Flow to the Priority Sector, promoting people’s movements through Jan Bhagidari and Improving Service Delivery and Redressal of Public Grievances, an official press release said.

The award also seeks to recognize the efforts of district-level officials in Namami Gange Program. It would reward the district having the best overall progress under the scheme following two years of implementation.

The Innovations category has traditionally received the highest number of nominations. The scheme has been broad-based to recognize Innovations at National/ State / District level in three separate categories.

The PM’s Awards portal was launched by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh on July 17. Since then Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances conducted outreach activities via VCs, call centre and communication from Secretary (AR & PG) to Chief Secretaries/ Administrators of all UTs.

The last date of registration and filing nominations was extended till August 23, considering the COVID 19 pandemic situation. Almost 702 Districts have registered and participated in the Prime Ministers Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020 which is 95%. Out of this, 678 Districts have chosen District Performance Indicators Program (DPIP).

In total, 646 applications were received under Innovations Category out of which 104 belongs to Central Government organizations, 193 to State Level innovations and 660 applications for District Level Innovations. Under Namami Gange, 48 districts and under Aspirational District programme 81 Districts out of 112 have applied.

The Union Government had instituted the scheme in 2006 to acknowledge, recognize and reward the extraordinary and innovative work done by Districts/ Organizations of the Central and State Governments. It was restructured in 2014 for recognizing the performance of District Collectors in Priority Programs, Innovations and Aspirational Districts.

The Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration under the restructured scheme will be given away by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

NNN