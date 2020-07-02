Plan to kickstart cashless treatment of motor accident victims

New Delhi, July 2, 2020

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has prepared a blueprint for implementing the scheme of cashless treatment of motor accident victims, as contemplated under the Motor Vehicles Act 2019. This includes treatment of victims during the crucial golden hour.

The Ministry has written to the principal secretaries and secretaries in charge of transport in all States and Union Territories soliciting their views on the concept note of the scheme by the July 10. The scheme also includes the creation of a Motor Vehicle Accident Fund.

The National Health Authority, being the nodal agency for PM-JAY and having footprint across the country with over 21,000 hospitals onboard, has been entrusted with the implementation of the scheme, an official press release said.

It has been envisaged in the scheme to provide compulsory insurance cover to all road users in the country. The fund would be utilised for the treatment of road accident victims and for payment of compensation to the injured or to the family of persons losing life in hit-and-run cases, it said.

The proposed modalities of the scheme have been designed in a way that they allow access to quality care at the right time for all individuals, irrespective of their capability to pay, the release added.

