Piyush Goyal to hold additional charge of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

New Delhi, October 9, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind has, on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, given Union Commerce & Industry and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal the additional charge of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

The portfolios of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution were held by Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away here yesterday evening, five days after undergoing a heart surgery.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed that Shri Piyush Goyal, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, in addition to his existing portfolios," a press communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

