Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter to get married to top CPI-M youth leader

Thiruvananthapuram, June 9, 2020

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena, a software engineer, is getting married to the CPI-M youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) national president Mohamed Riaz.

This would be the second marriage for both, as their first ones ended in a divorce.

Riaz is a lawyer by profession and had contested the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat in 2009 but lost to the Congress' M.K.Raghavan.

Veena runs her own software company in Bengaluru.

While Veena has one child from her earlier marriage, Riaz has two.

While the marriage has been registered recently, the wedding event would be held here, on June 15, and would be a closed door affair, in line with the present COVID-19 protocols.

IANS