Pawan Kumar Bansal appointed as Congress treasurer as interim measure

New Delhi, November 28, 2020

Congress President Sonia Gandhi today appointed former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal as the treasurer of the party as a temporary arrangement.

Bansal succeeds senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who died on November 25 because of complications arising out of COVID-19. Patel was also the Political Secretary to the Congress President for nearly two decades.

"Hon'ble Congress President has assigned the responsibility of AICC treasurer to Shri Pawan Kumar Bansal, In-Charge Administration, as an interim measure to look after the duties of treasurer with immediate effect," a press release issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal said.

Bansal, 72, who has been associated with the Congress since the mid-1970s, was a member of the Rajya Sabha during 1984-90 and has served four terms as a member of the Lok Sabha from Chandigarh between 1991 and 2014.

Between January 2006 and May 2009, he served as Minister of State for Finance and also as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs between April 2008 and May 2009 in the first term of the Manmohan Singh government.

In Manmohan Singh's second term as Prime Minister, Bansal served first as Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Water Resources. He later handled the portfolios of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Railways.

