Passengers from Italy, Korea will need negative test certificates for COVID-19

New Delhi, March 5, 2020

The Government today said passengers who are travelling from Italy or Korea, or have visited those countries, and wish to enter India would need a certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from the designated laboratories authorised by the health authorities of those countries.

The new condition is in addition to the visa restrictions that have already been put in place by the Government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"This will be enforced from 0000 hours of 10th March, 2020 and is a temporary measure till cases of COVID-19 subside," a press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare added.

