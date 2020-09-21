Passage of farm bills in Parliament a ‘watershed moment’ in Indian agriculture, says Modi

New Delhi, September 21, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the passage of farm bills in Parliament as ‘a watershed moment’ in the history of Indian agriculture.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Prime Minister said, "A watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture! Congratulations to our hardworking farmers on the passage of key bills in Parliament, which will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers.

“For decades, the Indian farmer was bound by various constraints and bullied by middlemen. The bills passed by Parliament liberate the farmers from such adversities. These bills will add impetus to the efforts to double the income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them,” he added.

“Our agriculture sector is in desperate need of the latest technology that assists the industrious farmers. Now, with the passage of the bills, our farmers will have easier access to futuristic technology that will boost production and yield better results. This is a welcome step.

“I said it earlier and I say it once again. System of MSP will remain. Government procurement will continue. We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations," the Prime Minister said.

