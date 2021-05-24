Partial phase of lunar eclipse to be visible in India on Wednesday

New Delhi, May 24, 2021

A total eclipse of the Moon will occur on May 26 and the ending of the partial phase of the eclipse will be visible for a short period from northeastern parts of India (except Sikkim), some parts of West Bengal, some coastal areas of Odisha and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The eclipse will be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 1515 hours IST. The total phase will begin at 1639 hours. The total phase will end at 1658 hours and the partial phase at 1823 hours.

The next lunar eclipse will be visible from India on November 19. It will be a partial lunar eclipse, the ending of the partial phase of which will be visible for a very short time just after the moonrise from extreme northeastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and a partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.