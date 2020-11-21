Panneerselvam: AIADMK alliance with BJP to continue

Chennai, November 21, 2020

Putting speculations to rest, AIADMK's Coordinator and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Saturday said the party's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would continue.

He was speaking at the function where Union Home Minister Amit Shah dedicated a water reservoir for Chennai's needs and also laid the foundation for various infrastructure projects in the state.

Showering praise on Shah as the youngest Home Minister of the country, Panneerselvam also declared that the alliance with BJP will continue in the coming elections.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are slated next year.

IANS