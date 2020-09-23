Pangolins, among the most trafficked animals, need focus outside India’s protected areas

Mumbai, September 23, 2020

“I have been working in this area for 14 years as a snake rescuer. I never received calls for pangolins the way I received them in the last five months of the COVID-19 associated lockdown,” exclaimed Prasad Gond. He responded to at least five calls in the last five months on pangolin sightings on the outskirts of Pune city, Maharashtra, in western India.

Gond suspects that communities may be increasingly becoming aware of pangolins, so there are more sighting reports. “It could also be because the lockdown reduced disturbance, the pangolins ventured near villages from the neighbouring reserve forest,” he speculated.

Gond is hopeful that he can ferret out more information on the elusive animal’s occurrence and distribution by surveying local communities. “If we get the required permits, we would like to go for a camera trap survey to understand more about their distribution, which will help us prevent potential poaching with the help of communities.”

Imperiled by rampant poaching for trafficking and habitat degradation, pangolins are small, solitary, and mostly nocturnal mammals known for their distinctive, armadillo-like appearance. Although their scales provide a tough coat for external protection, once cornered poachers can easily grab the slow-moving animals as pangolins roll into a ball in defense.

In India, the scaly mammals are being poached and trafficked outside protected areas even as researchers call for addressing the gap in population status, distribution, and ecology of these two species in India, warning of a shrinking distribution and population. India also has a pangolin conservation breeding centre that works towards captive management of seized and rescued pangolins and their release into the wild.

According to the IUCN Pangolin Specialist Group, poaching for illegal international trade in live animals, meat, and scales primarily destined for Asia, mainly China and Vietnam, are the main threats to the animals. Pangolins enjoy the highest level of protection under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

Trade in all eight species of pangolins is illegal. Of the eight known species of the pangolin, one of the world’s most trafficked animals, India is home to two pangolin species, the endangered Indian pangolin (Manis crassicaudata) and critically endangered Chinese pangolin (Manis pentadactyla).

“In India, we have an idea that pangolins are being poached and trafficked mostly outside protected areas (PAs). Most of their habitat is outside PAs,” said Agni Mitra, regional deputy director, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (East).