Pakistani intruder shot dead along J&K international border

Jammu, February 8, 2021

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday shot down one Pakistani intruder in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district along the International Border.

In a statement, the Central Armed Police Force said that the BSF troopers observed movement by the intruder at around 9.45 a.m. as he was heading towards the security fences near border post number 64 in the Border Outpost Chak Faquira.

"Despite repeated warnings, the intruder kept moving towards the Border Security fence and was fired upon by BSF troopers. Dead body of one Pakistani intruder presently recovered," said the BSF.

The distance of the spot is approximately 40 metres from the International Border, said the BSF. It has a 2.6 lakh strong force mandated to guard 3,323 km India-Pakistan and 4,096 km India-Bangladesh borders.

IANS