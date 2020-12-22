PAGD leads BJP in J&K DDC elections

Jammu, December 22, 2020

The latest trends in the counting of votes for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir late on Tuesday night indicated that the Farooq Abdullah-led People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has taken a big lead over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even as the counting of votes is underway to determine the fate of 2,178 candidates.

According to the latest reports results have been declared for 252 out of 280 segments, of which PADG has won 101 seats, while the BJP has won 71 seats. The Congress has managed 22 seats so far.

The overall voting percentage in all the eight phases across the Union Territory was 51.42 per cent.

The PAGD is an alliance of Kashmir's mainstream parties which is fighting the elections jointly to prevent the BJP from making inroads in J&K.

The PAGD was floated on October 7 for the reversal of constitutional changes made to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah was appointed the president of the alliance, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti its vice president and People's Conference leader Sajad Lone as the spokesperson and CPI-M leader Yousuf Taragami as its convenor. The flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was adopted as the symbol of the alliance.

IANS