Oxygen Expresses to deliver a record 250 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen to Delhi, Telangana, and UP by Sunday

New Delhi, May 1, 2021

Accelerating the pace of delivering liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to various states across the country, Indian Railways have so far delivered 813 MT of LMO in 56 tankers.

While 14 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey, five more trains were on their way transporting 342 MT of LMO in 18 tankers.

Haryana received its first and second consignments on Saturday with the arrival of two trains carrying 79 MT of LMO in five tankers. A third train carrying 30.6 MT LMO in two tankers has already started from Angul on its way to Haryana.

Madhya Pradesh received its second Oxygen Express carrying 70.77 MT of LMO to Jabalpur and Sagar from Bokaro yesterday. The third Oxygen Express to Jabalpur from Rourkela carrying 22.19 MT was on its way to reach its destination by tonight.

Uttar Pradesh will be receiving its eighth Oxygen Express from Bokaro carrying 44.88 MT LMO in three tankers. Uttar Pradesh has received approximately 355 MT LMO so far and more was on way to Lucknow.

Delhi will receive 120 MT of LMO in six tankers from Durgapur during the next 24 hours. Telangana will receive its first Oxygen Express currently on the way from Angul carrying 124.26 MT LMO.

So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 813 metric tonnes of LMO to Maharashtra (174 MT), Uttar Pradesh (355 MT), Madhya Pradesh (134.77 MT), Delhi (70 MT) and Haryana (79 MT). Telangana will receive their consignment transported by the Oxygen Express shortly.

