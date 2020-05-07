Over 9,000 pregnant women on list of Keralites ready to return

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7, 2020

In an affidavit filed by the Kerala government before the High Court on the steps taken by it to receive returning Keralites who were stranded abroad during the lockdown , the government said that on the list are 9,572 pregnant women.

The court has posted a bunch of petitions for Friday, asking about the steps that the state government has taken to receive the diaspora.

In the affidavit it has been mentioned that 1,15,000 rooms with attached bathrooms are ready for the returning diaspora, as according to the fresh central guidelines, all those who are arriving will have to spend a week in quarantine in the government coronavirus care centres.

After spending a week, they would have to be in isolation at their homes for another week.

Anyone showing symptoms of the coronavirus (COVID-19) will be moved to designated hospitals.

It has also been pointed out in the affidavit that 9,000 rooms are ready in hotels and resorts and those wanting such facilities will have to pay for it.

The state government has so far spent Rs 13 crores from April 1 from the CM's Fund in the 14 districts of the state for COVID-19 related activities.

According to the NORKA-Roots web portal. 4.45 lakh Keralites in over 200 countries have registered to return.

The office of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the State Public Works Department has now identified 2.50 lakh beds for patients across the state.

IANS