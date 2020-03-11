Only Scindia could walk into my house anytime: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, March 11, 2020

"He was the only one who could walk into my house anytime," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today about Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of his closest associates in the party, who joined the BJP today.

Gandhi rubbished Scidia's claim that he was unable to meet him and interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, since that would be impossible for a person who had all access at all time to the Gandhi household.

Scindia earlier alleged that he had tried to reach out to Sonia Gandhi but could not do so. Rahul Gandhi, who was once seen winking to Scindia in the Lok Sabha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making much of that episode, reacted to Scindia's departure from the party while speaking to reporters in the Parliament corridors on Wednesday.