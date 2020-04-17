One new coronavirus case in Kerala, 138 under treatment

Thiruvananthapuram, April 17, 2020

Kerala Health Minister K. K. Shailaja on Friday said that there was just one new coronavirus positive case in the state, taking the total number presently under treatment to 138.

In all, the number of those presently affected and cured cases stands at 395.

"Today there are 78,454 under observation at homes and 526 at various hospitals in the state," said Shailaja and added.

She, however, added that this is not the time to relax as all in the state have worked hard to see that this has happened and should continue to be cautious.

IANS