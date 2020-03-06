One more person tests positive for coronavirus in India, taking total to 31

New Delhi, March 6, 2020

The Government today said one more person had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Delhi, taking the total number of confirmed cases in India to 31 so far.

The patient, who has a travel history of Thailand and Malaysia, is in hospital quarantine and is stable, a press release from the Ministry of Health said.

The 31 cases included 16 Italian tourists who were on a trip to India as part of a larger group from their country and their Indian driver.

The list also includes three cases reported in Kerala in late January and early February and who have since recovered and been discharged from hospital.

The new cases, reported in the last few days, include three from Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), two of them with travel history from Italy and one from Iran. They also include six contacts of the first Delhi case and one from Telangana with history of travel from Dubai and contact with a Singapore person.

The Government has already announced that all international passengers, irrespective of nationality, are mandated to undergo universal medical screening on arrival in India. Adequate screening measures have been setup and nine more airports have been added to the existing 21, bringing the total to 30 airports, as of today.

In addition, a day-long national level training on COVID-19 has been organized by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the World Health Organisation (WHO). It was inaugurated by Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, here today. It is being attended by 280 health officials from all states, and hospitals of railways, defence, and paramilitary forces. It was also virtually attended by 1000 nodes across the country.

IANS