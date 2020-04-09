One more dies of COVID-19 in Telangana, 18 new cases

Hyderabad, April 9, 2020

One more person died of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Telangana on Thursday, taking the death toll to 12, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said.

The state reported 18 COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, taking the state's tally of positive cases to 471. Of these, 45 have recovered and discharged from hospitals and 12 have died.

The minister said at least 60 patients were likely to be discharged on Friday. He hoped the number of cases would come down as those admitted 14 days ago were undergoing tests again.

Rajender hoped that by April 22 all those under treatment would recover and be discharged from hospitals.

He said that, out of the total positive cases, 385 were those who attended Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi last month. "Had there been no Markaz cases, by now Telangana would have been free from coronavirus," he said.

He claimed that the number of cases was coming down as evident from the fact that, during the last 24 hours, only 18 were found positive out of 665 samples tested.

A door-to-door survey was taken up in many neighbourhoods to identify people with suspected symptoms. "People in these areas have been asked to remain indoors and wear masks. They should cooperate with the authorities in conducting necessary tests. Authorities will provide vegetables, milk and other essentials at their doorsteps," he said.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has directed the health department to strictly enforce cluster containment plan in identified areas in Hyderabad. "Additional measures are being taken in these areas due to high density of population," he added.

IANS