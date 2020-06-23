One more death, 141 new COVID cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, June 23, 2020

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said one more COVID-19 patient had passed away, taking the total death toll to 22 in the southern state even as 141 more positive cases were detected.

"These 141 new cases include 79 who came from abroad, and 52 returnees from within the country. Nine are local infectees and one health professional. The total positive cases now are 1,620," said Vijayan.

He pointed out that 1,50,196 people were under observation in homes, COVID care centres and in hospitals in Kerala.

"By now, 1.92 lakh samples have been tested by various methods and more testing would be done. Till date, 3,451 positive cases were registered in the state," added Vijayan.

He said that if people failed to adhere to COVID-19 norms, strict lockdown guidelines will have to be made.

The Chief Minister was however non-committal on Kerala diaspora requiring COVID-negative certificate starting from Friday while returning from the Middle East countries.

"Discussions are on with the Centre and we will inform people about the outcome very soon," said Vijayan.

The latest death was of a 68-year-old Kollam resident who had arrived from Delhi by train to Kochi on June 10. On June 17, he developing coronavirus symptoms and was moved to the local hospital. After he tested corona positive, he was shifted to the Medical College Hospital where he passed away on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor K. Sreekumar said that restrictions will be imposed in two main city markets and malls for 10 days, wherein only 50 per cent of the shops will reopen on every alternate day.

IANS