One injured in oxygen cylinder blast in Guj hospital

Gandhinagar, September 11, 2020

One person sustained critical injuries after an oxygen cylinder blew up at a newly built COVID-19 hospital at Surat in South Gujarat on Friday.

The incident was reported between 5 pm and 6 pm. A contractual employee of the hospital was shifting a gas cylinder when it exploded, leaving him critically injured.

The injured was later shifted to a healthcare facility.

Firefighters were immediately pressed into action. No one else has been reported to be injured.

The authorities have evacuated the ward where the blast occurred and the patients have been shifted to other wards.

IANS