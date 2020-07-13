One dead as major fire breaks out at Delhi Gate

New Delhi, July 13, 2020

One person died after a major fire broke out at Delhi Gate here late last night.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

"We received a call at 12:04 a.m. that fire broke out near BSNL building at Delhi Gate. Immediately the fire tenders were rushed to the spot," a fire official said.

Daryagang police station staff also reached the spot. The police is trying to establish the identity of the person who died in the incident.

IANS