One-day state mourning on Sunday in India for Kuwait's late Amir Sheikh Sabah

New Delhi, October 3, 2020

The Government today announced that one-day state mourning will be held throughout India on Sunday as a mark of respect to Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait, who passed away on September 29 at the age of 91.

"The National Flag will be flown at half mast on all buildings throughout India where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

