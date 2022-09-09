One-day state mourning in India on September 11 on the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II

New Delhi, September 9, 2022

The Government todayy said that one-day state mourning would be observed in India on September 11 as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at Balmoral on Thursday.

"On the day of mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

NNN