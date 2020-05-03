Odisha-bound bus carrying migrants meets with accident, 1 dead

Bhubaneswar, May 3, 2020

One person was killed and another was injured when a bus carrying migrant workers from Surat in Gujarat to Odisha met with an accident in Phulbani district on Saturday, the police said.

While crossing the Kalinga Ghati on the Ganjam-Kandhamal border, the vehicle hit a roadside guard wall, the police said. The injured has been admitted to a nearby hospital. The bus was carrying about 70 workers from Surat to Ganjam.

After getting the information, police and fire service personnel reached the spot and carried out rescue operations. DIG (Southern Range) Satyabrata Bhoi said that one person was killed while another was critically injured in the incident.

IANS