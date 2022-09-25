Nutri-gardens to provide easy access to fruits, vegetables, medicinal plants and herbs

New Delhi, September 25, 2022

As many as 4.37 lakh Anganwadi Centres have set up nutri-gardens (Poshan Vatika) across the country to provide easy and affordable access to fruits, vegetables, medicinal plants and herbs.

So far, 1.10 lakh medicinal saplings have also been planted across some of the selected districts of six States.

Under the ongoing Poshan Maah 2022, activities for setting up nutri-gardens or retro-fitting Poshan Vatikas with backyard poultry/fishery units are being carried out in a big way across the country.

So far, more than 1.5 lakh events on retrofitting Poshan Vatikas with backyard poultry and fishery units have been reported. Also, more than 75,000 sensitization camps have been conducted to promote millets and backyard kitchen gardens.

Interestingly, to replicate the model of Poshan Vatikas at/around new AWCs, close to 40,000 land identification drives for Nutri-gardens/Poshan Vatikas have also been reported under Poshan Maah so far.

Launched on March 18, 2018, by the Prime Minister, POSHAN Abhiyaan aims to improve nutritional outcomes for children, adolescents, pregnant women & lactating mothers.

The Abhiyaan is a key component of Mission Poshan 2.0 which seeks to address the challenges of malnutrition in children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers through a strategic shift in nutrition content and delivery and by the creation of a convergent eco-system to develop and promote practices that nurture health, wellness and immunity.

A key plank of the goal to enable the right kind of nourishment is the Poshan Vatikas or Nutri-gardens that are being set up across the country to provide easy and affordable access to fruits, vegetables, medicinal plants and herbs. The idea is simple; to provide a fresh and regular supply of locally produced fruits, vegetables and medicinal plants to women and children straight from a Nutri-garden at or near an Anganwadi Centre.

Poshan Vatikas can play an important role in enhancing dietary diversity by providing key micronutrients through local fruits and vegetables. Poshan Vatikas are a good example of convergent action on-ground. Beyond the reward of locally available wholesome produce, it will reduce external dependency and make communities Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) for their nutritional security.

