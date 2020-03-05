Number of coronavirus cases in India put at 30

New Delhi, March 5, 2020

The Government today said there were 30 positive cases of coronavirus in India, including the three who were reported in Kerala in late January and early February and who have since recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Of the new cases, reported in the last three days, include three from Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), two of them with travel history from Italy and one from Iran.

They also include six contacts of the first Delhi case and one from Telangana with history of travel from Dubai and contact with a Singapore person.

The other cases include 16 Italians, who were part of a group of tourists, and an Indian driver who drove them around.

An official press release said two suspected cases in Telangana have tested negative when their samples were checked at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

The release said a total of 6,49,452passengers have been screened at the airports till date from 6,550 flights. In addition, there are 29607 persons who are under the IDSP community surveillance and contact tracing.

