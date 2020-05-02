NTA revises dates for submission of online applications for examinations

New Delhi, May 2, 2020

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has further extended or revised the dates of submission of online application forms for various examinations including National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE, IGNOU Admission Test-2020 for Ph.D. and OPENMAT (MBA).

According to the revised schedule the application forms for NCHM-JEE, IGNOU, ICAR and Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE)-2020 applications can be submitted till May 15. The last date for submission of application form for All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2020 will be June 5.

The submission of online application forms will be up to 04.00 PM and submission of fee up to 11.50 PM. The requisite fee can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM, an official release said.

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of Examination will be displayed separately on respective examination website(s) and www.nta.ac.in, after assessment of the situation after May 15.

NTA understands the importance of academic calendar and schedule, but it is equally concerned about the well-being of every citizen, including students, the release said.

NTA would expect students and parents to not worry about the examination. Moreover, parents are requested to help young students utilize this time for preparing for the examination and focus on critical concepts in order to close learning gaps, if any. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time, the release said.

The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the respective examination website(s) and www.nta.ac.in for latest updates, it added.

