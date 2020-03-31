NTA postpones JEE (Main) April-2020

New Delhi, March 31, 2020

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) April 2020, scheduled to be held on April 5, 7-9 and 11,to the last week of May 2020 in view of the nationwide lockdown currently in place as part of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"Exact date will be announced after assessing the situation in the coming weeks," a notice issued by the NTA said.

"We are hopeful that we would get back to normal relatively soon; but for now, we are closely monitoring the scenario to evaluate if the situation may necessitate any change in the schedule," it said.

Accordingly, the admit cards for the examination will now be issued after April 15, based on the situation at that time.

NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform them about changes and exact dates of examination much in advance, the release said.

The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the JEE Main website and the NTA website for latest updates. The candidates can also contact at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803 for any further clarification.

Performance in the JEE Main is one of the criteria, along with the performance in the Class 12/equivalent qualifying examination, for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, other centrally-funded technical institutions (CFTI) and institutions funded by participating state governments.

The (B. E. /B. Tech.) of JEE (Main) will also be an eligibility test for the JEE (Advanced), which the candidate has to take if he/she is aspiring for admission to the undergraduate programs offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

