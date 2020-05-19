NTA gives one last opportunity for submission of online application form for JEE (Main) 2020

New Delhi, May 19, 2020

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" has advised the National Testing Agency (NTA) to give one last opportunity to students to fill the form of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2020.

This has been in view of the representations received from several Indian students who were scheduled to join colleges abroad but are now keen to pursue their studies in the country due to the changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19, and would thus like to appear in the JEE (Main) 2020.

This is also applicable to other students who have not been able to complete the application process or submit online application form for JEE (Main) 2020 due to one reason or another, an official press release said.

"In view of the hardships faced by such students due to COVID -19, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is now giving one more (last) opportunity to them to submit afresh or to complete the online application form for JEE (Main) 2020.

"It is brought to the notice of all, that the facility of submission/ completion of Online Application Form will be available on the JEE website from 19.05.2020 to 24.05.2020 only," the release said.

It said the submission/completion of online application form shall be accepted upto 05.00 PM and submission of fee upto 11.50 PM.

The requisite fee can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and Paytm, it added.

For clarification, the candidate may see Information Bulletin uploaded on the JEE website.

Admission criteria to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions shall include the performance in the class 12/equivalent qualifying examination and in the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main).

The (B. E. /B. Tech.) of JEE (Main) will also be an eligibility test for the JEE (Advanced), which a candidate has to take if he/she is aspiring for admission to the undergraduate programs offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

