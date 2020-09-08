Now, Maharashtra to probe drug links of Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai, September 8, 2020

In the ongoing Kangana Ranaut versus the state of Maharashtra war, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday ordered a probe into the actress' alleged statements that she consumed drugs.

"In an interview, Adhyayan Suman, the son of Shekhar Suman, who had a relationship with her, had made certain statements that Kangana Ranaut used to take drugs. The Mumbai Police will investigate this matter," Deshmukh informed mediapersons here Tuesday afternoon.

He also made a similar statement in the Maharashtra Assembly following questions by two Legislators, Pratap Sarnaik and Sunil Prabhu.

"In the Assembly, I have replied that she had relations with Adhyayan Suman, who said in an interview that she (Kangana) took drugs and also forced him to do so. Mumbai Police will look into all this in detail," Deshmukh added.

The assurance came a day after Congress Spokesperson Sachin Sawant demanded a probe into Ranaut's purported confessions to consuming drugs, and urged the government to find out her 'drug links' and who was supplying the narcotics to her.

On Monday, Sarnaik had demanded that the Assembly take up a unanimous resolution to take action against Ranaut for tarnishing the image of Mumbai and Maharashtra through her series of statements in the past few days.

He also said that while Ranaut had accused film personalities of consuming drugs, some actors have also alleged that she herself was on drugs.

Ranaut, who is currently in her home state, Himachal Pradesh, is expected to return to Mumbai on Wednesday.

IANS