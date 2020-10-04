Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the DND Flyway between Delhi and Noida, on October 3, 2020 on the way to Hathras, along with her brother and former party president Rahul Gandhi, to meet the family of the gangrape victim.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the DND Flyway between Delhi and Noida, on October 3, 2020 on the way to Hathras, along with her brother and former party president Rahul Gandhi, to meet the family of the gangrape victim.
National

Now, Maharashtra BJP leader slams UP police for manhandling Priyanka

IANS

Mumbai, October 4, 2020

In a surprise development, a senior opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Maharashtra on Sunday attacked the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly roughing up Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"How did the UP Police even dare to touch the clothes of a woman leader like this? If women are coming forward, then wherever it maybe, the police must not cross their limits," BJP Vice-President Chitra K. Wagh said.

In a swipe at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Wagh said sharply: "A CM who has belief in the Indian culture must initiate stringent action against such cops."

The BJP leader also posted the viral media picture of the incident showing a policeman pulling Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra's clothes when she attempted to shield her party activists from a police lathi-charge near Noida on Saturday.

The post by Wagh this afternoon immediately went viral with over 3,000 likes, retweets and comments within a few hours.

