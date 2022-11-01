President Murmu to visit Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim from November 2-5

New Delhi, November 1, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu will pay a four-day visit to Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim from tomorrow, an official press release said here today.

On November 2, the President will attend a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of Nagaland in Kohima. On that occasion, she will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects related to education and infrastructure in the state.

On November 3, the President will pay her respects at the Kohima War Cemetery and visit Kigwema village where she will interact with the Village Council Members and the members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

On the same day, she will grace the 17th convocation of the Mizoram University at Aizawl and inaugurate various education-related projects in the state of Mizoram. In the evening, she will also attend the civic reception to be hosted by the Government of Mizoram in her honour at the Raj Bhavan, Aizawl.

On Friday, President Murmu will address the members of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly at Aizawl.

On the same day, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted by the Government of Sikkim in her honour and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for the various projects of Central and State governments.

On Saturday, she will interact with women achievers and members of SHGs at Tathagatha Tsal, Ravongla before returning to Delhi.

