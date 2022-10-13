Cabinet approves Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region from 2022-23 to 2025-26

New Delhi, October 13, 2022

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new scheme, Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) for the remaining four years of the 15th Finance Commission from 2022-23 to 2025-26.

PM-DevINE, a Central sector scheme with 100% Central funding, will be implemented by the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER).

The scheme will have an outlay of Rs 6,600 crore for the four years from 2022-23, an official press release said.

The release said that efforts would be made to complete the PM-DevINE projects by 2025-26 so that no committed liabilities remain beyond this year.

This implies front-loading of the sanctions under the scheme in 2022-23 and 2023-24. While expenditure would continue to be incurred during 2024-25 and 2025-26, focused attention will be given to completing the sanctioned projects.

PM-DevINE will lead to the creation of infrastructure, support industries, social development projects and create livelihood activities for youth and women, leading to employment generation, the release said.

The scheme would be implemented by DoNER Ministry through the North Eastern Council or Central Ministries/ agencies. Steps would be taken to ensure adequate operation and maintenance of the projects sanctioned under the scheme to ensure sustainability. To limit construction risks of time and cost overrun falling on the Government, the projects would be implemented on an Engineering-Procurement-Construction (EPC) basis, to the extent possible.

The objectives of PM-DevINE are to fund infrastructure convergently, in the spirit of PM Gati Shakti; support social development projects based on the felt needs of the NER; enable livelihood activities for youth and women; and fill the development gaps in various sectors.

The average size of projects under other MDoNER schemes is about Rs. 12 crore. PM-DevINE will provide support to infrastructure and social development projects that may be larger in size and will also provide an end-to-end development solution instead of isolated projects. It will be ensured that there is no duplication of project support under PM-DevINE with any of the other schemes of MDoNER or those of any other Ministry/Department.

PM-DevINE was announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 to address development gaps in the NER. PM-DevINE is in addition to the quantum of resources available for the development of the NER. It will not be a substitute for existing Central and State Schemes.

Some of the projects to be approved for 2022-23 under PM-DevINE are part of the Budget announcement. More projects with substantial socioeconomic impact or sustainable livelihood opportunities for the general public (e.g., basic infrastructure in all Primary Health Care Centres, comprehensive facilities in Government Primary and Secondary Schools, etc) may be considered in the future.

The justification for the announcement of PM-DevINE is that the parameters of NE States in respect of Basic Minimum Services (BMS) are well below the national average and there are critical development gaps as per the BER District Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Index 2021-22 prepared by NITI Aayog, UNDP and MDoNER. The new scheme was announced to address these BMS shortfalls and development gaps.

