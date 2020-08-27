Nominations invited for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2021

New Delhi, August 27, 2020

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has invited nominations for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2021 from children, individuals and institutions.

The Bal Puraskar was instituted to felicitate meritorious children, individuals and institutions. These awards are given under two categories - Bal Shakti Puraskar and Bal Kalyan Puraskar.

The awards are given by the President of India in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan in the week preceding Republic Day every year. The Prime Minister also felicitates the awardees.

The award winners take part in Republic Day Parade on the Rajpath in New Delhi.

While the Bal Shakti Puraskar aims to give recognition to children who have achieved extraordinarily in various fields including innovation, scholastic, sports, art & culture, social service and bravery, the Bal Kalyan Puraskar is given as recognition to Individuals and Institutions, who have made an outstanding contribution towards service for children in the field of child development, child protection and child welfare.

The detailed guidelines are available on the awards website. Only online application forms submitted by applicants will be entertained. Forms submitted through any other mode will not be considered for the awards, an official press release said.

This year the last date for receipt of application forms has been extended to September 15.

The Ministry clarified that some awards conferred in the name of ICCW National Bravery Awards by a private organization are not recognized by the Ministry and it was not in any way associated with these awards.

