Nominations for Padma Awards 2023 open till September 15

New Delhi, August 23, 2022

Online nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2023 to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2023 will remain open till September 15.

The nominations/recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal , an official press release said on Monday.

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are among the highest civilian awards in the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The awards seek to recognize works of distinction and are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry. All people, without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards.

However, Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are ineligible.

The Government is committed to transforming Padma Awards into “People’s Padma”. All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations/recommendations, including self-nomination, an official press release said.

Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements deserve to be recognized from among women, weaker sections of the society, SCs & STs, the physically challenged and those doing selfless service to society, it said.

The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline.

Further details in this regard are also available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Padma Awards Portal. The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available here.

The Government yesterday unveiled the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal to bring all the awards of the various Ministries/Departments/Agencies of the Government under one platform to ensure transparency and public partnership (Jan Bhagidari).

The portal facilitates every citizen or organisation to nominate individuals/organizations for various awards instituted by the Government.

Apart from the Padma Awards, nominations for the following awards are open at present:

The National Award for Excellence in Forestry 2022 with the last date for nomination on September 30; The National Gopal Ratna Award 2022 with the last date for nomination on September 15; The National Water Awards 2022 (Last date September 15); National Award for Senior Citizens -Vayoshreshtha Samman 2022- (Last date September 29); National Award for Individual Excellence 2021- (Last date September 28); National Award for Individual Excellence 2022 (last date September 28); National Awards for Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities 2021 (Last date September 28); National Awards for Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities 2022 (Last date September 28); National CSR Awards 2022 (Last date September 31); Nari Shakti Puraskar 2023- (Last date September 31); Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2023 (Last date September 31; National Awards for Outstanding Services in the Field of Prevention of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse 2022 (Last date September 29); Jeevan Raksha Padak (Last date September 30).

