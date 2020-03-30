Noida DM transferred for lapse in Covid-19 management

Lucknow, March 30, 2020

Suhas L Y, a 2007 batch IAS officer, has been made the new District Magistrate of Noida. He will replace B. N. Singh who has been sent to the Board of Revenue.

Singh was removed after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave him a dressing down during a review meeting in Noida on Monday. The Chief Minister was particularly angry over the alleged lapse made by Singh in management of the coronavirus crisis.

Noida has so far reported the maximum number of positive coronavirus cases in the state at 38.

As a video clip of the Chief Minister mounting a scathing attack on Singh went viral on social media, the latter sent a letter to the UP Chief Secretary seeking leave for three months.

The letter, it is said, was leaked to the media by Singh.

Sources said that the Chief Minister has now instituted an inquiry against Singh before any action is taken against him.

Meanwhile, Suhas L Y, whose full name is Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, is also a professional para-badminton player, currently ranked World No. 2 in men's singles.

IANS