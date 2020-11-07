No relief for Arnab Goswami, HC reserves order on interim bail

Mumbai, November 7, 2020

Giving no relief to Republic TV Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Bombay High Court reserved its order on his bail plea after his arrest by Maharashtra Police in a double-suicide abetment case, here on Saturday.

Simultaneously, a division bench comprising Justice S. S. Shinde and Justice M. S. Karnik allowed Goswami to approach the lower court for seeking regular bail under CrPC Sec 439 which can be decided within four days after hearing all the parties concerned.

Goswami was arrested on November 4 in connection with the double-suicide case of architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik on May 5, 2018 for alleged non-payment of his dues by the accused (Goswami).

Naik's widow Akshata Naik and their daughter Adnya Naik, have filed a separate plea seeking a reinvestigation into the case or transferring it to an independent agency for a probe.

In another development, the Raigad Sessions Court posted for hearing on Monday a plea by the Raigad Police challenging an order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunaina Pingle granting 14 days' judicial custody to Goswami.

Two other accused in the same case -- Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda, both creditors of the late Naik, -- have also filed pleas in the Bombay High Court and the Raigad Court on similar grounds as Goswami on their arrest in the matter.

IANS