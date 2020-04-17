No private school in Delhi can hike fees without govt's nod

New Delhi, April 17, 2020

No private school in the national capital can hike fees or charge anything from the parents other than one month's tution fee, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Sisodia, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said the government has taken this decision after it came to light that private schools were increasing their fee, even when the country is facing such a difficult time.

"Education and economy were worst affected by the COVID-19 crisis. We are taking online class and taking various steps to ensure education to the students of government school."

Sisodia said a lot of private schools are increasing fee, taking transportation fee or other such charges.

"I also got to know they are not letting students take online classes if they failed to submit the fee," he said.

Sisodia said that the Delhi government has passed an order barring schools to take any other charge apart from one month's tution fee.

"Any private school will not be allowed to increase the fee without government's permission and no school can take fee for three months. They can only take tuition fee per month. If any parent is unable to pay the fee, students should not be barred from attending online classes," he said.

He also said that no school can charge any other fee barring one month tuition fee and they have to charge it on a monthly basis. "Schools cannot demand fee for a quarter or three months."

"No transportation fee or annual charge should be charged."

He also said that all school will have to pay salary to all the staff -- teaching and non- teaching -- on time.

"If there is any fund crisis, they can take money from the parent organisation."

He also said that no student should be barred from online classes if they fail to pay fee.

"If any private school was found violating the order, the Delhi government will take stern action under the Epidemic Act and the Education Act against violators," he added.

The country is under a lockdown till May 3 due to the coronavirus crisis.

IANS