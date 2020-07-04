No flights to Kolkata from six Indian cities for a fortnight from July 6

Kolkata, July 4, 2020

The Kolkata airport today said that no flights shall operate to the city from six Indian cities for a fortnight from July 6 as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai & Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020 or till further order, whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted," the airport, which is run by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), said on Twitter.

The airport said the temporary restriction on arriving flights from the six cities was on the request of the West Bengal government to restrict movement from high prevalence cities of coronavirus cases in order to contain the spread of the disease.

NNN