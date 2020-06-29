No community spread of COVID-19 in Delhi, says Amit Shah

New Delhi, June 29, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the Union Government was handling the COVID-19 situation appropriately and the situation in Delhi was under control.

In an interview to a news agency, Shah said “there is no community spread in Delhi and there is no reason to worry.”

The Minister said, “Deputy Chief Minister of Delhii Manish Sisodia, in a statement made during the second week of June, had said that the situation in Delhi was bad and that by the end of July the Covid infected population in capital Delhi would rise to 5.5 lakh, causing anxiety among the residents.

“Normally, it is the responsibility of the Delhi Government to take necessary steps to tackle the situation, but the Union Government stepped in to coordinate the efforts after the comments made by the Deputy CM”.

Considering the gravity of the situation, Shah said he convened a coordination meeting on h June 14 so that Central Government could help the Delhi Government in tackling the situation. Due to more testing now, there is a jump in the infection rate, but on the flip side there is an advantage that those who have been tested and found positive will be kept in isolation, which will help in checking the spread of infection.

He said he visited LNJP Hospital, to give a boost to the morale of the health workers and create confidence among the people. Various steps were also taken during the visit, such as installation of CCTV cameras in each ward, provision of secondary canteen to ensure continuous supply, psycho-social counselling of health workers and real time bed status information. Interaction with doctors over their difficulties helped in providing inputs for future strategies.

“There are 30,000 beds available today compared to 9,937 beds as on June 14. As a result, we are in a much better situation today as against the situation that prevailed in the beginning of June. House-to-house survey in all Containment Zones in Delhi will be completed by June 30. Besides, serological survey has also been started.

Efforts have been launched in collaboration with Delhi Government and MCD to check the spread of Coronavirus before infection,” he added. Reiterating that Delhi has not yet reached the stage of Community Transmission, he said testing is being scaled up, there is no need to panic.

Delhi Government had announced a ban on treatment of outside patients in hospitals run by it. “Delhi being the national capital, people from different states come here for treatment. Central Government overturned this decision to make sure that the rightful treatment is given to everyone,” he said.

“Earlier, last rites were not being conducted in the rightful manner so at the meeting held with Delhi Government it was decided that the last rites of all the deceased in hospitals would be done within two days according to the customs of the religion to which they belonged to, and now there is no pendency on this account”.

Shah said “the high rates of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals was bothering the citizens of Delhi. Therefore, a decision was taken to reduce the rates for beds and treatment which provided relief to the people of Delhi. It was also decided to involve NCC, NSS, Scouts and NGOs in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

"The Government has been successful in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Our figures are much better compared to global context. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been a partnership between the Union Government, the state governments and 130 crore citizens of the country in the battle against this pandemic.

“The nation is standing united as one in this battle and is constantly encouraging our Corona Warriors. The global rate is 1,250 per 10 lakh persons while the infection rate in India is only 357. Today the recovery rate in India is 57 percent, while in the month of March it was 7.1 percent”.

“if a person has even slightest of symptoms then they should get tested and in cases of people developing very serious symptoms, they should shift to isolation centres in the interest of their families. This will help in stopping the COVID-19 infections.

“Along with the announcement of the Lockdown, the Centre and states were in discussion. Nearly all states had made arrangements for food for 2.5 crore migrants. Arrangements had been made for hospitals and quarantine facilities”.

Around 63 lakh migrants travelled on about 4,594 trains to their native places. Around 42 lakh migrants travelled through various forms of transport and in total about 1.20 crore people were moved from one place to another”.

Recently, the Prime Minister had announced an employment scheme for migrants. Government of India has started a special scheme for the employment of migrants. Wages under MNREGA have been increased.

Shah appealed to the people of Delhi to go to the nearest testing centre if they develop symptoms, and they should not be worried about institutional quarantine if they test positive, as this is necessary for their and their families’ safety and would play a huge role in stopping the infection.

