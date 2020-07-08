NLU student death: SC directs police to complete probe in 2 months

New Delhi, July 8, 2020

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Rajasthan police to complete the probe, within two months, into the death of a third year student of Jodhpur-based National Law University in August 2017.

A bench comprising Justices R. F. Nariman, Navin Sinha and B. R. Gavai gave the direction on a plea filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes by Neetu Kumar Nagaich, mother of 21-year-old victim Vikrant Nagaich.

The mother of the victim had moved the apex court seeking transfer of the investigations to the CBI.

On June 8, the bench had noted that it will hear the matter within two weeks, and also look at the status of the probe conducted so far. "Despite the lapse of almost three years, no charge-sheet has been filed. The investigation is at a stand-still, with no effort made to apprehend the offenders," said the plea.

The petitioner claimed that the case was registered after a delay of around 10 months, in June 2018. The petitioner has urged the top court to issue a direction to the CBI to take all steps to "solve the mystery of the unnatural death". The plea claimed that there are many gaps in the probe and apprehends that it is a result of a "probable collusion to shield some high, mighty and influential person(s)".

According to the plea, the victim on August 13, 2017, went to a restaurant, which was nearly 300 meters from the university campus, with his friends in the evening, but he did not show up. His body was found next morning near a railway track. The plea argued that the police are yet to retrieve the victim's mobile phone data with the help of Google, WhatsApp or Facebook, to find out his whereabouts on the night of the incident.

The petitioner insisted that there is reasonable suspicion in the death of her son, and she is not satisfied with the probe so far. The petitioner insisted that she has been left dismayed and devastated after the death of her only child.

IANS