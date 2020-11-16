Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for fourth consecutive term

Patna, November 16, 2020

Nitish Kumar was on Monday sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for a fourth successive term.

Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath to Kumar at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

The National Democratic Alliance secured a majority in the October-November Assembly elections, winning 125 seats in the 243-member house. However, Nitish Kumar saw his Janata Dal-United's share slip to 43, while the BJP won 74 seats. Two smaller parties won eight seats.

IANS