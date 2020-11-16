Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for fourth consecutive term
JD-U leader Nitish Kumar taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar, in Patna, on November 16, 2020IANS
National

Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for fourth consecutive term

IANS

Patna, November 16, 2020

Nitish Kumar was on Monday sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for a fourth successive term.

Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath to Kumar at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

The National Democratic Alliance secured a majority in the October-November Assembly elections, winning 125 seats in the 243-member house. However, Nitish Kumar saw his Janata Dal-United's share slip to 43, while the BJP won 74 seats. Two smaller parties won eight seats.

IANS

Nitish Kumar
Chief Minister
Swearing-in

Related Stories

NetIndian
www.netindian.in