Nitish, 13 Ministers to take oath on Monday

Patna, November 16, 2020

Apart from Nitish Kumar who will take oath as the Bihar Chief Minister, 13 Ministers from NDA parties will be sworn in by Governor Phagu Chauhan here on Monday afternoon.

Apart from Nitish Kumar, Tarkishore Prasad (Deputy CM), Ashok Chaudhary, Vijay Chaudhary, Mewa Lal Chaudhary, Bijendra Yadav, Renu Devi, Mangal Pandey, Prem Kumar, Samrat Chaudhary, Nitish Mishra, Nandkishore Yadav, VIP President Mukesh Sahani, and Hindustani Awam Morcha President Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Kumar Sharan are to be sworn in at a ceremony scheduled at 4.30 pm at Raj Bhavan.

On Sunday, Nitish Kumar was chosen as leader of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) by the newly elected MLAs and MLCs of all four parties which are its constituentss.

Nitish Kumar presented the list of all 125 MLAs to Governor Phagu Chauhan on Sunday, after which Chauhan invited him to form the new government.

IANS