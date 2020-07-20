NIDs included in Anabin database, students can apply for work permits in Germany

New Delhi, July 20, 2020

All the National Institutes of Design (NIDs) in India have been included in the Anabin data base, which means that students of the prestigious institutes can now easily apply for work permits in Germany.

Anabin is the short form of "Anerkennung und Bewertung ausländischer Bildungsnachweise" (Recognition and evaluation of foreign educational certificates).

The Central Office for Foreign Education (ZAB), as the sole authority for the evaluation of foreign qualifications in Germany, maintains this database that lists foreign degrees and higher education qualifications in relation to German diplomas and degrees. Recognition of foreign university-level qualifications is an essential prerequisite for securing a German Work Visa, Job Seekers Visa or German Blue Card.

The five National Institutes of Design (NIDs) were set up for imparting world-class design education by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Graduates from NID are working in varied fields in India. Many of them also opt for challenging opportunities in different countries outside India. One such country is Germany.

While NID Ahmedabad (with campuses in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar & Bengaluru) commenced its activities in 1961, four new NIDs – NID Andhra Pradesh, NID Haryana, NID Assam, and NID Madhya Pradesh – came up in the past few years. These NIDs are declared as Institutions of National Importance by virtue of the Act of Parliament and are internationally-acclaimed premier design institutes.

NID Ahmedabad was included in the Anabin list in 2015 and the other new NIDs have also been incorporated in this database recently. Now that all NIDs are a part of this list, their students will be able to easily apply for work permits in Germany for working in the fields relevant to their education, an official press release added.

