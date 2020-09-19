NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal and Kerala

New Delhi, September 19, 2020

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said it had conducted simultaneous raids at several locations in Ernakulam, Keala and Murshidabad, West Bengal this morning and arrested nine terrorists associated with a Pakistan-sponsored module of Al-Qaeda.

The agency said in a press release that it had learnt about an inter-state module of Al-Qaeda operatives at various locations in India including West Bengal and Kerala.

"The group was planning to undertake terrorist attacks at vital installations in India with an aim to kill innocent people and strike terror in their minds," it said.

"Accordingly, NIA registered a case No. RC-31/2020/NIA/DLI on 11.09.2020, and initiated investigation.

The agency said it had arrested six persons from West Bengal and three from Kerala in the early-morning raids.

"Large quantity of incriminating materials including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices have been seized from their possession.

"As per preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region. For this purpose, the module was actively indulging in fund raising and a few members of gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition.

"These arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country," the release said.

According to the release, the arrested persons are: Murshid Hasan, Iyakub Biswas, Mosaraf Hossen (currently residents of Ernakulam, Kerala), Najmus Sakib, Abu Sufiyan, Mainul Mondal, Leu Yean Ahmed, Al Mamun Kamal and Atitur Rehman (all residents of Murshidabad, West Bengal.

"The arrested terrorists will be produced before the concerned courts in Kerala and West Bengal for police custody and further investigation," the release added.

NNN