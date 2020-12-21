New UK virus scare: Night curfew back in Maharashtra

Mumbai, December 21, 2020

Amidst the huge global scare over a new strain of Covid-19 virus detected in the United Kingdom, the Maharashtra government on Monday beefed up its defences, including imposing a night curfew in Mumbai and 26 other municipal corporations' jurisdictions for the next 15 days till January 5.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the move to impose the curfew from Tuesday night after conducting detailed deliberations with top officials of various departments here, said an official.

"We have to be extremely vigilant for the next 15 days. Accordingly, the curfew in all municipal areas shall be in force from 11pm-6 am daily till January 5," Thackeray said.

Additionally, from December 21 (tonight), the state has made 14 days' institutional quarantine compulsory for all travellers from the UK, Europe and Middle East, as a precaution.

Among the officials present at the meeting were Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Principal Advisor to CM Ajoy Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Manoj Sounik, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Ashish Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Vikas Kharge, BMC Municipal Commissioner I. S. Chahal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, Principal Secretary of Health Dr. Pradeep Vyas, Medical Education Secretary Sourav Vijay, State Task Force President Dr. Sanjay Oak and Members Dr. Shashank Joshi, Dr. Avinash Supe, Dr. Rahul Pandit, and CM's Pune Division Advisor Deepak Mhaisekar.

IANS