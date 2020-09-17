New terminal building to boost Port Blair Airport’s annual passenger handling capacity to 50 lakh

New Delhi, September 17, 2020

The Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair will soon have a new terminal building boosting its passenger handling capacity to 50 lakh from the current 18 lakh passengers per annum.

Considering the surge in the passenger traffic, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the work for the construction of the New Integrated Terminal Building at Rs 700 crore, an official press release said.

With a total built-up area of 40,837 sq m, the new terminal building will be capable of handling 1,200 passengers during peak hours and about 50 lakh passengers annually. It will have three-levels comprising lower ground, upper ground and first floor, the release said.

The lower ground floor will be used as remote arrival, departure and service area, the upper ground floor will have the entry gate for departure passengers and exit gate for arrivals. The first floor will be the waiting lounge for international passengers.

The world-class, fully air-conditioned, terminal will be equipped with modern passenger facilities with 28 check-in counters, three passenger boarding bridges, five conveyor belts with in-line scan system and state-of-the-art firefighting and fire alarm system.

Cityside area of the airport will also be developed with adequate parking facilities for cars, taxis and buses along with landscaping.

The design of the terminal is a shell-shaped structure depicting sea and islands. The new uilding with a span of 240 meters having two 120 metre column-less spans supported through periphery steel columns, will facilitate a large arrival and departure hall, the release said.

The new building is a structural steel-framed building with aluminium sheet roofing and cable net glazing all around. The entire terminal will also have 100% natural lighting through skylights provided at the roof level.

Curved cable net glazing will be provided all around the terminal building. This is introduced at such a large magnitude for the first time at Port Blair Airport.

More than 65% of project work is completed and the new terminal building is scheduled to be ready by the middle of the next year, the release added.

