New Parliament building will witness making of self-reliant India, says Modi

New Delhi, December 10, 2020

Laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said it will be an intrinsic part of the vision of "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India), one which will match the needs and aspirations of "New India" during the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022.

“The construction of the new parliament building is an example of the co-existence of new and ancient. It is an attempt to change oneself according to time and needs. I can never forget the moment in my life when I had the opportunity to come to Parliament House for the first time in 2014 as an MP. Then, before stepping into this temple of democracy, I bowed my head.

“The Parliament House has played its important role during the independence movement and then independent India. The first government of independent India was formed and the first parliament also sat here. It was in this Parliament House that our Constitution was composed, our democracy was restored. Baba Saheb Ambedkar and other seniors gave us their constitution after a deep brainstorming in the Central Hall.

“The present building of Parliament, bearing witness to every up and down of independent India, every challenge, solutions, hopes, aspirations, has been a symbol of our success. Every law made in this house, many deep things said in the Parliament House during the construction of these laws are all the heritage of our democracy,” he added.

The new Parliament House will increase the efficiency of the Members and modernize their work culture. If the old Parliament House gave direction to post-independence India, the new building would become a witness to the making of an ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.’ If work was done to fulfil the needs of the country in the old Parliament House, then the aspirations of 21st century India will be fulfilled in the new building, he said.

Modi said that, while democracy elsewhere is about election procedures, governance and administration, in India it is about life values, it is the way of life and the soul of a nation.

"India's democracy is a system developed through centuries of experience. it is India's democratic strength that is giving new energy to the development of the country and giving new faith to its countrymen. democracy in India is constantly being renewed every year and it is seen that voter turnout is increasing with every election," he said.

“Democracy in India has always been a means of resolving differences along with governance. Different views, different perspectives empower a vibrant democracy. our democracy has moved forward with the goal that there is always room for differences so long as it is not entirely disconnected from the process.

“Policies and politics may vary but we are for the service of the public and there should be no differences in this ultimate goal. Whether debates occur within the Parliament or outside, the determination towards national service and dedication towards national interest should be reflected in them constantly,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the people should remember that it was the responsibility of the people to awaken the optimism towards democracy which is the basis of the existence of the Parliament House. Every member who enters Parliament is accountable towards the public as well as the Constitution.

“There are no rituals as such to consecrate this temple of democracy. It is the representatives of the people who come to this temple that will consecrate it. Their dedication, their service, conduct, thought and behaviour will become the life of this temple. Their efforts towards the unity and integrity of India will become the energy that gives life to this temple. When each public representative will offer his knowledge, intelligence, education and experience fully here, then this new Parliament House will gain sanctity,” he added.

The Prime Minister urged the people to take the pledge to keep India First, to worship only the progress of India and the development of India, every decision should increase the strength of the country and that the country's interest is paramount. He asked everyone to take the pledge that there will be no greater interest for them than national interest. Their concern for the country will be more than their concerns. Nothing will be more important to them than the unity and integrity of the country.

