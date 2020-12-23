New National Education Policy will help in fostering scientific temper: Modi

New Delhi, December 23, 2020

The new National Education Policy will help in fostering scientific temper from an early age with the focus shifting from outlays to outcome, from textbooks to research and application, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Delivering the inaugural address at India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020, the Prime Minister said the policy would encourage the creation of a pool of top-quality teachers and help budding scientists.

“India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation. Our scientists have done path-breaking research. Our tech industry is at the forefront of solving global problems. But India wants to do more. We look at the past with pride but want an even better future,” he added.

“All our efforts are aimed at making India the most trustworthy centre for scientific learning. At the same time, we want our scientific community to share and grow with the best of global talent. One of the steps taken to achieve this is the hosting and participation in hackathons to provide exposure and opportunity to Indian scientists,” he pointed out.

The Government had introduced the Prime Minister Research Fellows Scheme to encourage the best talent in the country to undertake research as per their talent and interest. Emphasizing the importance of making available the benefits of science and technology to all, the Prime Minister said science and technology were bridging the gap of scarcity and impact. It was connecting the poorest of the poor with the government. With digital advances, India was becoming a centre of evolution of global high-tech power.

“Today’s India has data, demography and demand. Above all, it has democracy to balance and protect all this. That is why the world trusts India,” he added.

While the country was facing many challenges like water scarcity, pollution, soil quality and food security, modern science has a solution for these issues. Science also has a big role in rapidly exploring and exploiting the water, energy and food resources in the sea. India was running a Deep Ocean Mission for this purpose and had achieved considerable success. The benefit of new inventions in science helps in commerce and business as well, Modi said.

“Reforms have now been undertaken in the Space Sector to encourage our youth and the private sector to not only touch the sky, but also the heights of the deep space. The new Production Linked Incentive Scheme also focuses on sectors related to science and technology. Such steps will give a boost to the scientific community, the ecosystem related to science and technology will get better and generate more resources for innovation and create a new culture of partnership between science and industry,” he added.

He expressed the hope that this festival would give new dimensions to the spirit of coordination and collaboration between Science and Industry-leading to new avenues.

“The biggest challenge facing science now may be a vaccine for the COVID pandemic. But the biggest long-term challenge is to attract high-quality youngsters and retain them. What is called science today, becomes the technology of tomorrow and an engineering solution later. For attracting good talent into our science domain, the government has announced scholarships at various levels. But it needs a big out-reach from within the scientific community as well. The excitement surrounding Chandrayaan Mission was a great starting point to attract youngsters,” he pointed out.

The Prime Minister called upon the global community to invest in Indian talent and innovate in India. India has the brightest minds and celebrates a culture of openness and transparency. The Government stands ready to address any challenge and improve the research environment.

